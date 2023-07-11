School bag incident at NTR Gardens: HMDA issued orders dismissing three persons

Published Date - 07:55 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday issued orders dismissing from service three persons working in NTR Gardens for demanding Rs 20 from a person to allow a school bag inside the park.

Those dismissed included a security personnel and two others working in the NTR Gardens Cloakroom. A penalty of Rs 2,500 was also imposed on the cloakroom manager. It was also decided to display sign boards at all parks informing people about the charges related to the services offered.

The action was initiated after Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday promised to initiate against those who demanded money to allow a school bag inside NTR Gardens.

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Buddha Purnima Project Authority (BBPA), Chandra Reddy visited NTR Gardens on Tuesday and also spoke to Iqbal Hussain who reported the issue on Twitter.

The ODS after inquiring into the incident in addition to dismissing three persons and penalising the cloakroom manager, also issued a show cause notice to Assistant Estate Officer, S Srinivas for negligence in supervision of the NTR Gardens Cloakroom.