Hyderabad: Arvind Kumar promises ‘necessary action’ over school bag incident at NTR Gardens

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday promised to initiate against persons were demanding money to allow a school bag inside NTR Gardens

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development, (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar on Monday promised to initiate against persons were demanding money to allow a school bag inside NTR Gardens. The issue was escalated to the Special Chief Secretary on the social media platform Twitter.

A Twitter user Iqbal Hussain posted a video of a security guard who did not allow a school bag into the NTR Gardens which is Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) managed lung space. Iqbal Hussain also posted another video, where a person was seen questioning two individuals at the park’s entrance for demanding Rs 20 to allow the school bag into the lung space.

“It shouldn’t have happened. Will ensure that necessary action is initiated,” Special Chief Secretary replied to the complaint raised on Twitter.