Telangana govt issues transfer, posting orders for senior officials in MAUD dept

State government on Monday has issued orders transferring and posting senior officials in Municipal Administration and Urban Development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:04 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday has issued orders transferring and posting senior officials in Municipal Administration and Urban Development, (MA&UD).

Accordingly, the GHMC, Chief City Planner (CCP), S Devender Reddy has been transferred and is now posted as Director of Town & Country Planning (DTCP).

Devender Reddy will also hold the post of Member, Planning –Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

M. Rajendra Prasad Nayak, who served as Planning Officer, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has been transferred and posted as GHMC, CCP while K. Vidyadhar, is posted as Director (Planning), HMDA, duly relieving S. Balakrishna, from the in-charge responsibilities of Director.

Balakrishna has been posted as Planning Officer, HMRL. He will also be the Secretary of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Also Read Telangana govt issues orders promoting Addl SPs, DSPs