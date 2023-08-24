| School Boy Dies After School Fails To Take Him To Hospital

A school boy died due to the folly of teachers who did not take him to hospital but kept him in the school after he suffered an electric shock.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Vijayawada: A school boy died due to the folly of teachers who did not take him to hospital but kept him in the school after he suffered an electric shock.

The incident occurred at Chintalakunta village of Gudlavalleru mandal in Krishna district on Thursday.

Due to `Nadu-Nedu’ works taken up at the mandal parishad school, the classes were being conducted in a private building. After the mid-day meal, students went to the hand pump to wash their hands. A teacher switched on the motor due to which Kartik, 8, suffered an electric shock.

The teachers, who did not inform even his parents, made him lie in the school instead of taking him to hospital for treatment, resulting in his death, according to reports.