Two children suffer electric shock injuries while flying kites in Jagtial

Two children Thokala Sathvik and Prashanth were flying a kite on the terrace of their house in Bheemunidubba area. In the process, the thread used to fly the kite got stuck in electric wires.

16 January 2024

Jagtial: Two children sustained injuries when they came into contact with electric wires while flying a kite in Korutla town on Monday.

According to family members, on the occasion of Sankranthi festival, two children Thokala Sathvik and Prashanth were flying a kite on the terrace of their house in Bheemunidubba area. In the process, the thread used to fly the kite got stuck in electric wires.

When they tried to remove the thread from wires, the boys came into contact with the live electric wire and sustained injuries. They were shifted to a local private hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of one of the boys is said to be serious.