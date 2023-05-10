Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Scolded for watching TV, teen hangs self in Adilabad

A 19-year-old girl, who was reportedly scolded by her parents for binge watching television, was found hanging in their home in Adilabad

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:04 PM, Wed - 10 May 23
Adilabad: A 19-year-old girl, who was reportedly scolded by her parents for binge watching television, was found hanging in their home in Ranadhivinagar under the Adilabad rural police station limits on Wednesday.

Adilabad Rural Sub-Inspector Nagnath said Kadadarapu Shirisha, a degree year final student and daughter of Ganapathi was found hanging after her parents scolded her for continuously watching programmes on television. A case was registered and investigation is on.

