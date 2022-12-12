Scouts and Guides teach discipline, leadership qualities: SCCL director

SCCL director (finance) N Balram attended the closing ceremony of the five-day 6th BSG Singareni Collieries District Rally organised by the BSG Singareni Collieries District Association here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

SCCL director (finance) N Balram presents a memento to a Bulbul at the 6th BSG Singareni Collieries District Rally valedictory in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) camps were very useful for students and youth to develop good habits, inculcate discipline and become leaders, stated SCCL director (finance) N Balram.

He attended the closing ceremony of the five-day 6th BSG Singareni Collieries District Rally organised by the BSG Singareni Collieries District Association here on Monday. He said company CMD and directors were encouraging BSG activities.

The district rallies would help bring out talent among Scouts and Guides and to display them at the State and national level events. About 400 Cubs, BulBuls, Scouts, Guides, Rovers, Rangers and Unit Leaders from the coal belt areas attended the district rally, he informed.

Bharat Scouts & Guides play an important role in all the programmes organised by the SCCL. In BSG camps and district rallies the students were taught to be friendly with one’s peers, helping others, spirit of hard work and traditions so that the students after growing up be righteous and be successful in their lives, he noted.

The objective of Baden Powell in launching the Scouting movement was to teach students about the importance of dedication, service and discipline at a young age to make them grow as good citizens and leaders, Balram said.

Many Scouts and Guides from the district association have received awards from the Governors and the Presidents of India in the past. The district association was carrying out many social service programmes, he added.

Balram presented prizes to Scouts & Guides, Rangers and BulBuls who showed merit. GM (personnel welfare) and BSG Singareni Collieries District secretary K Basavaiah, its District Commissioner K Srinivasa Rao and its Guides Commissioner Ch Sharada were present.