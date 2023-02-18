SCR cancels 34 train services due to operational works

The SCR requested rail users to make note of the change and plan their travel accordingly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled about 34 train services on Saturday and Sunday.

The train services which are cancelled include Vijayawada – Guntur, Guntur – Macherla, Macherla – Nadikudi, Nadikudi – Macherla, Macherla – Guntur, Guntur – Vijayawada, Kazipet- Secunderabad, Hyderabad – Kazipet, Secunderabad – Warangal, Warangal – Hyderabad and Vijayawada – Bhadrachalam.

Similarly, Bhadrachalam – Vijayawada, Kazipet – Dornakal, Dornakal – Kazipet, Dornakal – Vijayawada, Vijayawada – Dornakal, Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad were cancelled.

Other services which were cancelled include Kacheguda – Nadikudi, Nadikudi – Kacheguda, Lingampalli – Hyderabad, Hyderabad – Lingampalli, Falaknuma – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Falaknuma, Secunderabad – Lingampalli and Lingampalli – Secunderabad.

The SCR requested rail users to make note of the change and plan their travel accordingly.