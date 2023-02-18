SCR cancels 34 train services due to operational works

Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
The SCR requested rail users to make note of the change and plan their travel accordingly.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:35 PM, Sat - 18 February 23
Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled about 34 train services on Saturday and Sunday.

The train services which are cancelled include Vijayawada – Guntur, Guntur – Macherla, Macherla – Nadikudi, Nadikudi – Macherla, Macherla – Guntur, Guntur – Vijayawada, Kazipet- Secunderabad, Hyderabad – Kazipet, Secunderabad – Warangal, Warangal – Hyderabad and Vijayawada – Bhadrachalam.

Similarly, Bhadrachalam – Vijayawada, Kazipet – Dornakal, Dornakal – Kazipet, Dornakal – Vijayawada, Vijayawada – Dornakal, Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad were cancelled.

Other services which were cancelled include Kacheguda – Nadikudi, Nadikudi – Kacheguda, Lingampalli – Hyderabad, Hyderabad – Lingampalli, Falaknuma – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Falaknuma, Secunderabad – Lingampalli and Lingampalli – Secunderabad.

