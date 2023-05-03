SCR cancels certain trains due to non-interlocking works; details inside

Wednesday, May 3, 2023
SCR requested rail users to note the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 3 May 23
Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works, certain trains were cancelled or partially cancelled by the South Central Railway.

The Kacheguda–Visakhapatnam train (12862) running on May 6 and 8 has been cancelled while trains between Secunderabad–Raipur (12771), Raipur–Secunderabad (12772) and Darbhanga–Secunderabad (17008) on May 8 and 9 were partially cancelled.

The SCR requested rail users to note the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

