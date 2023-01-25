| Scr Cancels Certain Trains Due To Operational Reasons Between Jan 26 To 29

The SCR requested citizens to make note of the changes and plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, certain train services have been cancelled by the South Central Railway (SCR) between various destinations between January 26 to 29.

The trains which are cancelled include Secunderabad – Medchal, Medchal – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Bolarum, Bolarum – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Umdanagar, Umdanagar – Secunderabad, Medchal – Umdanagar, Umdanagar – Medchal, Secunderabad – Umdanagar and Umdanagar – Secunderabad.

