SCR cancels few MMTS train services on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled certain MMTS services due to maintenance works at the Hussain Sagar junction station on Sunday.

Trains which were cancelled are Lingampalli – Hyderabad (47135), Lingampalli – Hyderabad (47136), Lingampalli – Hyderabad (47137), Hyderabad – Lingampalli (47109), Hyderabad – Lingampalli (47111) and Hyderabad – Lingampalli (47114).

