Panic prevails after MMTS suddenly stops near Begumpet railway station

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for some time when a moving MMTS train suddenly stopped near the Begumpet railway station on Friday.
Officials said a technical glitch in the signalling led to the incident.
The incident occurred around 9am, when the MMTS service from Lingampally to Nampally with passengers came to a sudden halt making loud sounds.
Panicked by this, the passengers enroute to their destinations, got down the train.
However, railway officials said it was a technical glitch in the signalling system.