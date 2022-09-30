Panic prevails after MMTS suddenly stops near Begumpet railway station

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:38 AM, Fri - 30 September 22

Officials said a technical glitch in the signalling led to the incident.

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for some time when a moving MMTS train suddenly stopped near the Begumpet railway station on Friday.

Officials said a technical glitch in the signalling led to the incident.

The incident occurred around 9am, when the MMTS service from Lingampally to Nampally with passengers came to a sudden halt making loud sounds.

Panicked by this, the passengers enroute to their destinations, got down the train.

However, railway officials said it was a technical glitch in the signalling system.