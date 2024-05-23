SCR GM inspects Cherlapalli works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 10:15 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Thursday conducted an extensive inspection of the on-going works at upcoming Coaching Terminal, Cherlapalli which is being developed as a new and alternate coaching terminal for twin cities.

He enquired about the progress of infrastructural works and other passenger amenity works and reviewed the progress of coach maintenance facilities and other infrastructural works.

The new terminal is being developed with modern facilities on par with airports. The station is being developed with several modern facilities and passenger amenities at a cost of nearly Rs 430 crore.

A new station building with modern architectural facade is being constructed to handle the passengers. The station building will comprise six booking counters, separate waiting halls for ladies and gentlemen, as well as an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor.

SCR officials said, additionally, the first floor will house a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities for both ladies and gentlemen.

The design will feature spacious concourse areas and a modern elevation with illuminated facade lighting. The station also comes under MMTS Phase – II project.

The redeveloped station will have 4 additional high-level platforms, while the existing 5 platforms have also been extended to accommodate full length trains.

Two New Foot Over Bridges – one 12-metre wide and another 6 metre wide to facilitate seamless inter-platform movement.

Further, all 9 platforms would have escalators and lifts i.e., total 7 Lifts, 6 Escalators for facilitating passenger movement. It will also have coach maintenance facilities for facilitating starting of trains from the station.

Later, the General Manager conducted rear window inspection of Cherlapalli – Moula-Ali – Ammuguda – Sanathnagar section.