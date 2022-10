SCR to extend run of 100 special trains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers during November and December, the South Central Railway would extend the run of as many as 100 special trains from various destinations.

Accordingly, trains including Tirupati – Aurangabad between November 6 to 27, Aurangabad – Tirupati, between November 7 to 28, Tirupati – Akola between November 4 to December 30 and Akola – Tirupati will be operated between November 6 to January 1, 2023.

Other trains to run include Hyderabad – Tirupati between November 7 to 28, Tirupati – Hyderabad between November 8 to 29, Vijayawada – Nagarsol between November 4 to 25 and Nagarsol – Vijayawada between November 5 to 26.

Also, trains including Kazipet – Tirupati and Tirupati – Kazipet will be extended between November 8 to December 27, Kakinada Town – Lingampalli between November 3 to 30 and Lingampalli – Kakinada Town between November 3 to December 1.

SCR officials said the Machilipatnam – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Machilipatnam trains will be extended between November 6 to December 25.