Osmania University to shut hostels due to water shortage

A notice to this effect has been issued by university to all boarders.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 02:14 PM

Hyderabad: Osmania University, which is facing water shortage, has announced closure of hostels and mess facilities from May 1 to 31 as per summer vacations that were declared earlier.

A notice to this effect has been issued by university to all boarders.

As per the notice, ” due to severe summer, there is shortage of water and electricity in the hostels. All boarders have been asked to cooperate with the varsity”.