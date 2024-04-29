Gutha Amit, son of legislative council chairman, joins Congress

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 02:09 PM

Hyderabad: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy’s son Gutha Amit quit the BRS and joined the Congress here on Monday. He joined the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was also present.

There has been speculation since the last many days that Gutha Amit would join the Congress. He had even met Congress leaders in the past. However, Gutha Sukhender Reddy had dismissed the speculations saying that the Congress leaders were relatives and it was an informal meeting.

Amit was aspiring to contest from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency representing the BRS. But the ticket was alloted to Kancharla Krishna Reddy, who is the brother for former BRS MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy.