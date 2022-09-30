South Central Railway new time table from October 1

Hyderabad: The new public time table of South Central Railway will come into effect from October 1.

The South Central Railway in a press release here on Friday said the salient features of new time table includes information pertaining to introduction of new train, conversion of mail/express trains to superfast express and passenger to express trains, diversion of trains, speeding up of trains, change in terminals over SCR.

The information pertaining to the trains and changes in the timings at the related stations can be availed either visiting the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in) or National Train Enquiry System or by approaching the station manager or enquiry counter of railway stations.

Passengers travelling from October 1 were advised to check actual train timings before the commencement of their journey.