| Scr To Run Special Trains Between Kacheguda Tirupati To Clear Extra Rush

SCR to run special trains between Kacheguda, Tirupati to clear extra rush

Accordingly, 07797 Kacheguda-Tirupati will be operated on January 20 and 07798 Tirupati-Kacheguda will run on January 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway will running special trains between Kacheguda-Tirupati.

Accordingly, 07797 Kacheguda-Tirupati will be operated on January 20 and 07798 Tirupati-Kacheguda will run on January 21. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.