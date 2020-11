SCR to run two special trains

Train No 07011 Kacheguda-Saharsa Jn one-way special train will depart Kacheguda 4 pm and reach Saharsa Jn at 11.15 pm on the next day

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run two one-way special trains from Kacheguda to Saharsa Jn and Secunderabad to Darbhanga.

Accordingly, Train No 07011 Kacheguda-Saharsa Jn one-way special train will depart Kacheguda 4 pm and reach Saharsa Jn at 11.15 pm on the next day. En route, this special train will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kagazhnagar, Balharshah, Gondia, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Purulia, Asansole, JhaJha and Khagaria stations.

Train No 07001 Secunderabad-Darbhanga one-way special train will depart Secunderabad at 9.40 pm and reach Darbhanga at 11.30 am on the second day.

En route, these special trains will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kagazhnagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chiokki, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Ara, Danapur, Patna, Mokama, Barauni and Samastipur stations.

