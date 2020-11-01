Screening test for CSAT on Monday

By | Published: 9:10 pm 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minority Study Circle& Career Counselling Centre (TSMSC&CCC), Minorities Welfare Department, is conducting screening test for CSAT-2021 (UPSC) on Monday from 10 am to 12 noon.

The screening test which was earlier scheduled on October 23 was postponed due to heavy rains. Now, the test will be held in the centres mentioned earlier and there was no change in any aspect in exam, time and pattern, TSMSC&CCC said.

Candidates must carry their own HB pencils, blue and black ballpoint pens and should reach the centre 90 minutes prior to commencement of examination to complete formalities under the Covid-19 guidelines, it said, adding that no student would be allowed inside the centre without a mask.

