Scruples poised for a hat-trick in Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Scruples, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Sherlock Bangalore Junenile Million (Grade III) 1400 metres, terms for horses 3-years-old only and the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Gazebo Talk, 1, Chul Bul Rani 2, Girl With Pearl 3

2. Star Hopper 1, Aerospeed 2, Decorum 3

3. Port Of Beauty 1, Indian Democrat 2, Tokyo Rose3

4. First Impression 1, Crack Of Dawn 2, Hokkaido 3

5. Abira 1, Northern Alliance 2, Colonel Harty 3

6. Scruples 1, Scintillating Lass 2, Pecanwood 3

7. Amazing Blaze 1, Secret Source 2, Redoubtable 3

8. Griffin 1, Lightning Charlie 2, Crimson Heart 3

Day’s Best: Amazing Blaze.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

