Search operation continues for missing tigers in Asifabad

Forest officials continued their search to trace the three tigers that went missing after suspectedly consuming the poisoned carcass of a cattle kill in the forests of Dharegaon village in Kaghaznagar for the second day on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 03:50 PM

File Photo

Kaghaznagar (Kumram Bheem Asifabad): Forest officials continued their search to trace the three tigers that went missing after suspectedly consuming the poisoned carcass of a cattle kill in the forests of Dharegaon village in Kaghaznagar for the second day on Thursday.

Led by District Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar Tebriwal, eight teams comprising around 120 officials and animal trackers drawn from the neighbouring Mancherial district scanned the forest since early morning to trace the tigers. The outcome of the searches was not disclosed till 2 pm.

Also Read Animal trackers, base camp watchers wait for salaries since 8 months

Meanwhile, a calf was killed by a tiger in the forests of Ootpalli village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Thursday. Ootpalli is situated near the spot of the two deaths of tigers reported recently. CCTV camera traps were installed at the spot to check if the tigers were feeding on the carcass.

In a related development, four suspects from Dharegaon, and Sarkepalli villages in Wankidi mandal were detained by Forest officials. They were taken to the spot as well and were being questioned. The four persons were alleged to have sprinkled some weedicide on the carcass of the cattle to kill the tigers.

In a gap of two days, a one and half year old female cub named S15 and six-year-old male tiger called S9 were found dead in the forests of Dharegaon village on January 6 and 8 respectively. The cause of the death was suspected to be poisoning.

As per CCTV footage, two cubs and a male tiger consumed the meat of the carcass of the cattle killed by the tigers on December 30 or 31, prompting the forest officials to look out for the remaining tigers.