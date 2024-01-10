Animal trackers, base camp watchers wait for salaries since 8 months

The animal trackers play a vital role in closely tracking movement of tigers and protection of the big cats, risking their lives every day.

Animal trackers and staffers of the forest department record pugmarks of a tiger in a field.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Has the delay in payment of salaries to animal trackers and staffers of base camps cost the lives of two tigers in Asifabad? Those who are actively involved in conservation of tigers say that the tigers would have survived if forest officials had regularly paid salaries to trackers and staffers of base camps.

Over 200 animal trackers and base camp watchers are engaged by the Forest department to carry out various jobs including tracking movement of tigers, installing CCTV cameras and providing safe passage to the big cats, etc., in the district on a contract-basis. These animal trackers play a vital role in closely tracking movement of tigers and protection of the big cats, risking their lives every day.

However, the trackers and watchers regret that the department is delaying their salaries. “We have not been paid salaries since eight months. We are unable to borrow money from friends and relatives to meet our needs, in particular to buy fuel for motorbikes. How can we show interest to discharge duties while facing a financial crisis?” a tracker asked.

In fact, the trackers and base camp watchers enter the dense forest to track movement of tigers, while forest officials most of the times stay on the fringes of the wild. Their duties are fraught with encountering tigers and the risk being attacked by wild animals. Despite the threat to their lives, the trackers and watchers are forced to depend on the job considering the weak financial conditions of their families.

The trackers and watchers do not have an association to fight for their salaries and job security. They are left with no option but to wait for their wages which depend on release of funds from the government and the mercy of Forest officials. They never share their plight with others, fearing consequences, including of losing their jobs,

Forest officials were not available for comment.