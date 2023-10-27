Coming shortly: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Tillu Square’ to release on this date

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 04:25 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: If you couldn’t stop grooving to ‘DJ Tillu’ last year, there’s some good news for you. The much-anticipated film’s release date has been revealed by sensational actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have set February 9, 2024 as the official release date.

The sequel to the blockbuster 2022 film ‘DJ Tillu’ boasts a stellar cast, led by Anupama Parameswaran and Siddhu Jonnalagadda. The cast also unveiled a new poster of Siddhu from the film. Wearing a traditional ‘pancha’ and shirt, the still from the movie seems to be from a dance sequence.

“Announcing the release date of my Next film, #tillusquare on Feb 9th. His-Story will repeat once again in theatres with #TilluSquare! Tillu anna MASS is all set to blast the theatres with DOUBLE the FUN & DOUBLE ENTERTAINMENT from FEB 9th, 2024! #TilluSquareOnFeb9th (sic),” wrote Siddhu on Instagram.

Director Mallik Ram is helming the project. Ram Miriyala is the music director. ‘Ticket Eh Konakunda’ song from the film already won the hearts of the audience.