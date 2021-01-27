Secretive Force may score in Chennai

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 9:06 pm

Chennai: The Darius Byramji-trained Secretive Force who has been well prepared is expected to score in the South India Stayers Trial Stakes 2400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. No false rails.

The first race starts at 1 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Catalyst 1, Betty Boop 2, Glorious Wind 3

2. Farewell 1, Katahdin 2, Naomi 3

3. Royal Rules 1, Star Waves 2, Olympicduel 3

4. Desert Force 1, Magnificent Star 2, Lord Ascot 3

5. Bolivia 1, Amore 2, Bright Light 3

6. Reno Star 1, Star Templar 2, Royal Chieftain 3

7. Secretive Force 1, Point To Prove 2, My Opinion 3

8. Radical Review 1, Grand Royal 2, Big Treasure 3

Day’s Best: Bolivia.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

