Secunderabad Club beat SN Group by 10-wickets in HCA C Division One-day League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: Sanjeev Reddy and Jammy hit unbeaten centuries to guide Secunderabad Club to a 10-wicket win over SN Group in the HCA C Division One-day League on Sunday.

In other clashes, MP Blues registered a crushing 350-run victory over PJLCC. Batting first, MP Blues rode on Dashrath H’s 152 runs to post 412/4 in 45 overs. In reply, PJLCC were bundled out for mere 62 runs.

Brief Scores: SN Group CC 215/8 in 35 overs (Mir Hussain Ali 96; Naresh B 4/21) lost to Secunderabad Club 218 for no loss in 31.5 overs (Jammy 106 no, Sanjeev Reddy 108 no; MP Blues CC 412/4 in 45 overs (Dashrath H 152, Yesudas Joseph 66, Vijay Kumar 72 no) bt PJLCC 62 in 25 overs (Vijay Kumar 4/16, R Sunil Srinivasa 3/4); All Saints CC 78 in 31.5 overs (Yuvraj Singh 5/14; Damanpreet 3/23) lost to Ameerpet Cc 82/2 in 10 overs (Yuvraj Singh 64 no).