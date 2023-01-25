Telangana govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to three Secunderabad fire victim families

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:24 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the families of three persons who perished in the fire accident at a commercial complex at Minister’s Road, Secunderabad, on Thursday.

A high-level meeting which was attended by Ministers, KT Rama Rao, T.Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali along with senior officials from various departments also deliberated on steps to be taken against big buildings that do not have fire safety permissions and changing the present fire safety rules, if required.

The meeting which also had the participation of Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari, Mayor, G.Vijaya Laxmi, GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar, DGP, Anjani Kumar, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar, decided on a fire safety audit for all the big complexes and tall buildings not only in Hyderabad but also in other major cities of the State.

The safety audit would cover commercial complexes, hospitals, educational institutions and high rise apartment. In view of the construction of high rises in Hyderabad, usage of latest technologies such as robotics and drones to inspect fire safety aspects was suggested.

The Ministers called for a study of best practises in not only in other cities in the country but also abroad be done at the earliest. More training programmes would be taken up for fire safety personnel and the State government was prepared to provide the latest equipment needed for more effective fire fighting.

HMWSSB Managing Director, Dana Kishore, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan and Hyderabad District Collector, Ameya Kumar, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.