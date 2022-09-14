Secunderabad fire: Police personnel’s brave act saves lives

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:34 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

In videos circulating on social media platforms, people can be seen trying to escape from the fire by climbing down using the drain pipelines.

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at the Gemopal Electrical Scooters showroom at Secunderabad on Monday night. The fire rapidly spread to the Ruby Pride Hotel located above the showroom which killed eight people and injured several others.

In videos circulating on social media platforms, people can be seen trying to escape from the fire by climbing down using the drain pipelines.

In a state of utter chaos, two officers from the Hyderabad city police braved the fire and saved people’s lives. Sharing the officers’ daring act, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, C.V. Anand tweeted, “Risking their lives, officers of City police jumped into action and rescued people from burning building- the Ruby pride luxury hotel in Secunderabad,” adding that it is one of the most outstanding examples of bravery and exemplary service he has seen.

While the building was in flames and engulfed by thick smoke, Police Constable Rakesh and Inspector Anjaneyulu saved the lives of four guests at the Ruby Pride Hotel. Firefighters who rushed to the spot rescued seven other guests with the help of a crane ladder.

Police booked a case against the owners of the hotel and electrical scooters showroom for causing death due to negligence. The case is booked under Section 304 (II) and 337 of IPC. The state government had decided to give an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the persons who were killed in the incident.