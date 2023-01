Secunderabad-Manmad Ajanta Express departure delayed on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

The South Central Railway requested passengers to make note of the change and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad – Manmad Ajanta Express (17064) train which was scheduled to depart Secunderabad today at 6.50 pm has been rescheduled to depart instead at 9.50 pm on the same day, due to late running of its pairing train.

