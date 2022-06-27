Seerat Kapoor shares adorable BTS still from the sets of Dil Raju film

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:56 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: When we hear that one of our favourite celebrities is ready to start filming one of their major projects, we frequently tend to check it out or explore it to learn more, even just to have a quick look at how they are dressing or what they are about to shoot. In the case of Seerat Kapoor, curiosity has been on the rise ever since she revealed about bagging a Telugu film by ace producer Dil Raju!

The wait is over as the actor gets papped from the sets of her upcoming feature film, setting the standards high. Seerat is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her next Telugu film, which is backed by Dil Raju’s production, and we hear the film is all about dance.

Without a doubt, we can say that Seerat is one of those actors in tinsel town who can carry off any look like a pro with her unique style. Check out the exclusive image from inside the sets of the film.

Seerat has just given a quick sneak peek into her look from some studio where she is seen donning a black criss-cross sports bra with denim pants and net stockings beneath it. The actor went with her perfect curls in a half-tie updo. Her makeup seems neutral, with perfect brows and a light lip shade to complete her look. She also sported long earrings. She captioned the black-and-white image as “Like a kid in a candy store! #onset.”

This look is surely winning hearts and looks like Seerat is captured during a shot. Although one can’t gauge much through the picture, we can’t wait for her to reveal further details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor)

On the work front, Seerat will also be making her big screen Bollywood debut along with Nasiruddin Shah and Tushar Kapoor in ‘Maarich’, which is soon going to hit the theatres.