Sekhar Kammula shares his exhilarating experience of watching ‘Gandhi’ in theatre with school children

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:11 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Over 22.50 lakh students watched the ‘Gandhi’ movie, which is being screened for free in theatres across Telangana as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam. Director Sekhar Kammula attended one such screening and describes the experience as exhilarating.

The Happy Days maker took to Twitter on Thursday to share his thoughts on the screening along with a picture of him in the theatre along with school children in uniforms. The director, who watched the movie in Devi 70 mm theatre at RTC X roads, says that it is a great initiative by the Telangana Government to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day.

“It gave me goosebumps as I watched the kids clap and applaud when the English judge stands up as Gandhi walks into the courtroom; when Gandhi decides to fast against the Chaura Chauri incident; the list goes on,” he wrote. The veteran director ended his note by asking everyone to watch the movie wherever they can.

‘Gandhi’ is a biopic of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The movie was screened in the theatres from August 9 to 11 and is now being screened till August 21. This film is screened in both Hindi and English versions.

The Chief Minister wanted the movie to be screened in the theatres as a means to educate the present generation about the Indian freedom struggle and the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.