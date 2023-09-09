Senior doctor found dead in canal at Thiruvananthapuram

A senior doctor of the General Hospital here was found dead in the Amayizhanjan canal in the city on Saturday, police said.

By PTI Published Date - 10:43 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Thiruvananthapuram: A senior doctor of the General Hospital here was found dead in the Amayizhanjan canal in the city on Saturday, police said. Dr Vibin (55) who was heading the department of anesthesia at the General Hospital was found dead after his car was abandoned near the canal at Kannammoola here.

Police said the locals saw the car with the door open and later found the body in the canal. “It looks like a suicide. We also found some syringes and medicines used for anesthesia,” police said.

Police said upon preliminary investigation it was found that the doctor had shown symptoms of depression for the past few weeks.

He is survived by his doctor wife and son.