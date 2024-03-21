Sensodyne conducts free dental camps in Hyderabad to mark World Oral Health Day

According to a recent study, nearly 60% of Indians grapple with oral health issues. However, only 5% of Indians seek proactive dental care, with no prevalent dental insurance”. Sensodyne is addressing this by organizing 500+ free dental camps in various cities, including rural areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 01:51 PM

Hyderabad: Sensodyne, a leading oral care brand from the house of Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), is organizing a series of free dental camps across India from 12th March to 31st March 2024, as part of its #BeSensitiveToOralHealth initiative around World Oral Health Day, observed annually on March 20th. With these camps, Sensodyne aims to educate Indians about the importance of proactive oral care and provide free, quality access to dental care.

The dental camps that will be hosted in Hyderabad will address oral health issues such as sensitivity, gum health issues, cavities, and enamel erosion. Patients will also be educated on simple steps they can incorporate in their oral care routine to take better care of their oral hygiene at these camps. To generate awareness, Sensodyne has also partnered with approximately 5000 pharmacies near dental clinics across India, placing QR codes for consumers to locate nearby free dental checkup camps.

Date of Camp Dentist Details and Location

24th March Dr sangameshwar, Chintal dental implant

24th March Dr.Hemanth, Aryas Multi speciality Dental Hospital, A S Rao Nagar

Expressing her thoughts on this multi-city initiative, Ms. Bhawna Sikka, Category Head, Oral Healthcare, Haleon India, said, “As Sensodyne, we firmly believe that oral health is fundamental to overall well-being. That’s why we’re dedicated to enhancing oral health literacy and ensuring everyone has access to dental checkups. As part of our ongoing commitment to promoting oral health education and quality oral care, Sensodyne is delighted to lead these impactful dental camps across 80 cities under our #BeSensitiveToOralHealth initiative. We aspire to empower Indians to proactively prioritize and enhance their oral hygiene through these camps and other initiatives.”

With oral health being a rising concern for Indians, Sensodyne’s #BeSensitiveToOralHealth is a month-long initiative that aims at not only educating Indians on the importance of oral hygiene, but also enabling access to personalized free dental care. To achieve this, Sensodyne has adopted a comprehensive multimedia strategy. The free dental camps by Sensodyne are a step towards increasing access to professional dental care across India, empowering Indians to take charge of their oral hygiene.