Serial killer nabbed in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Representational Image.

Visakhapatnam: Police on Sunday nabbed Rambabu, a psycho allegedly involved in a series of murders in Pendurthi area recently.

A woman Appikonda Lakshmi, 46, taking care of the security of an apartment complex Nagamalli Layout in Sujata Nagar on the outskirts of the city was found murdered last week and Rambabu was seen moving suspiciously in the area carrying an iron rod on Sunday. Police immediately took him into custody.

During interrogation, Rambabu, who hails from Narsipatnam area, was said to have admitted that he had committed two other murders in the area recently.

It is said that the accused recently took divorce from his wife and began the killing spree.