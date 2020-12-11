Services hit in Hyderabad as medicos protest ‘Mixopathy’

Doctors held posters reading ‘Roll Back AYUSH Bill on Mixopathy’ and ‘Say No To Mixopathy’ within the campus of Gandhi and Osmania medical colleges.

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: Outpatient, non-essential and non-Covid medical services, including elective surgeries, across all the government hospitals in Hyderabad took a hit on Friday, as senior doctors and medicos boycotted their duties following a nationwide protest call by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Protesting against the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) notification allowing PG Ayurveda students to perform surgeries, the senior and junior doctors took up rallies, raised slogans and organised ‘dharna’ within the campus of several teaching hospitals.

Doctors held posters reading ‘Roll Back AYUSH Bill on Mixopathy’ and ‘Say No To Mixopathy’ within the campus of Gandhi and Osmania medical colleges. The junior doctors at Gandhi Hospital carried out a rally within the campus while PG students from Osmania Medical College took out a rally till Jambagh.

Protests by senior doctors were reported at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital, Indian Medical Association office and a few private hospitals, including India-American Cancer Hospital and Aware Hospitals.

Members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) also boycotted their medical duties and participated in the protests. Medicos from Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, teaching hospitals in Nalgonda, Siddipet, and RIMS-Adilabad also took part.

The protesting doctors maintained that if the CCIM did not roll back the notification, they would further intensify protests in coming days. All emergency services, Covid duties and inpatient facilities in government hospitals remained functional.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .