Services of 3 staff terminated at KGBV Narsapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 10:53 PM

Hyderabad: Following an incident of food poisoning at KGBV Narsapur (G) Nirmal district on Friday, the School Education department on Saturday terminated services of three cooking staff over gross negligence in cooking hygienic food and serving contaminated food to the students.

The food was cooked without proper cleaning and served in unhygienic condition, the department in a statement said. After treatment at a local PHC and Area Hospital Nirmal, all 22 students were discharged on Saturday as per suggestions by the Medical Superintendent, it said.

A show cause notice was served on Special Officer KGBV Narsapur-G, who failed to supervise the cooking staff, food preparation and for showing gross negligence in serving hygienic food, it said.

Nirmal district Gender Co-Ordinator G Sridevi has been repatriated to her parent department for her gross negligence inspite of instructions to visit the KGBV daily, monitor the cooking staff and health checkup of the students, it said, adding that Salomi Karuna, GHM Gr-II ZPHS Dhani was appointed as in-charge Gender Coordinator.

