Services of Home Guards outstanding: Kothagudem SP Dr Vineeth

Dr. Vineeth said it was a great opportunity to serve the people wearing the khaki uniform in the police department

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G offers a piece of cake to a Home Guard at Home Guards Rising Day celebrations in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G has lauded the services of Home Guards, who he said play a crucial role in the police department.

The SP took part in Home Guards Rising Day celebrations organised here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Home Guard were constantly performing duties on par with the police during floods, carrying out general duties along with VVIP visits and election duties.

Also Read Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of CM swearing-in ceremony tomorrow

Dr. Vineeth said it was a great opportunity to serve the people wearing the khaki uniform in the police department. Those who perform responsible duties in the police department always get special recognition. He said that he was very happy to participate in the celebrations.

Home Guards who showed excellent performance in their duties were presented with prizes. Around 300 Home Guards working in the district attended the event. Additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, Additional SP (AR) Vijaya Babu, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj and others were present.