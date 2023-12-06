| Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad In View Of Cm Swearing In Ceremony Tomorrow

The traffic restrictions will be imposed between 10 a.m and 5 pm in and around the LB Stadium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: The traffic police issued an advisory in view of the swearing ceremony of TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister of Telangana, on Thursday afternoon at LB Stadium.

The traffic restrictions will be imposed between 10 a.m and 5 pm in and around the LB Stadium.

Accordingly, traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally and Chapel Road and traffic from Abids will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundary towards Chapel Road/Nampally Station road.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards BJR Statue will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards King Koti/Old MLA Quarters road and vehicles from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan (KLK) building will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally Station Road.

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards Abids should avoid LB Stadium main gate i.e. in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take diversion at AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens) towards Nampally Station Road.

In case of any inconvenience in commuting, the police asked the people to contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626.