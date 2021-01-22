Settlers from AP too benefit from 2BHKs

The four families who had migrated to Suryapet long ago in search of livelihood, were among the 192 families allotted houses

Suryapet: True to its promise of treating people from Andhra Pradesh settled in Telangana State without any discrimination or bias, the TRS government has ensured that such families from AP and with poor financial background also get free double bedroom houses aimed at facilitating leading life with dignity.

This is evident from the fact that four families from AP that had migrated to Suryapet long ago in search of livelihood and made the town their home were among the 192 families alloted 2BHK houses in Gollaguda area. These families, expressing their gratitude to the State government for carrying out the allotment with transparency and without bias, said it will help them save 15 per cent of their earnings that they were spening on rent for decades.

Maddi Anji Babu, a native of Singh Nagar in Vijayawada and a beneficiary of the 2BHK scheme, told Telangana Today that his family had migrated to Suryapet from Vijayawada 15 years ago in search of livelihood. “We were forced to spend a significant amount from our earning towards house rent for over 11 years. When he applied for a double bedroom houose with the local ID proof, a flat was alloted by the district authorities in the name of my wife Durga,” he said.

Another beneficiary Sirlapu Rama Krishna, a native of Kothapet in Vijayawada, said his family shifted to Suryapet about 30 years ago. He works as a daily wage labourer in a hotel and gets Rs 300 a day. “I have been paying a rent of Rs 2,000 per month for the house from my monthly earning of Rs 9,000. I never expected that the government will allot a double bedroom flat for a family hailing from AP,” he said, adding that their application was included in the draw system after scrutiny and the family was lucky to get a double bedroom flat in the heart of the town.

Krishna went on to point out that an aged person in the family was also drawing old age pension of Rs 2,016 per month. “These two benefits of the TRS government schemes have changed the financial condition of my family,” he said. The allottees include workers from LPG gas agency and daily wage labourers, and the allotment of 2BHK flats was a god sent for them, they said.

Gollaguda Double Bedroom Houses committee member D Aravind said no one shows any discrimination towards the families from Andhra Pradesh in the complex. “Like everyone, they have also taken up the responsibility of ensuring cleanliness in the complex. Each beneficiary contributed Rs 500 for setting up CCTV cameras in the complex which is now under the surveillance of nine cameras,” he said, adding that this move had instilled a sense of safety and security among the residents. The committee has also decided to name the double bedroom housing complex as ‘KCR Colony,’ he added.

