Seven arrested for assaulting Dalit youth in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 05:59 PM

Representational Image

Mahabubabad: Seven persons were on Monday arrested on the charges of abducting, abusing and assaulting a Dalit youngster at Pogulapalli village in Kottaguda mandal on March 19.

Mahabubabad DSP Thirumal Rao, in a press statement, said that Gadde Swamy, Atukuri Harish, Chevva Shiva, Vattam Nagaraj, Guggilla Narasiah, Baraiboyina Ashok and Gajula Venkateshwarlu were apprehended after probing into the assault against Vankayala Kartheek of Gunjedu village.

Two more persons who were booked in the case were still at large. Rao further said that a case of abduction, seriously injuring and abusing using caste name was already registered against the nine persons.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those who commit illegal activities.

Karthak was kidnapped and assaulted indiscriminately by the nine alleging that he had stolen their music system used in weddings and functions.