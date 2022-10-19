Seven gates of Srisailam dam lifted

Published Date - 10:59 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: With heavy inflow into Srisailam dam, Irrigation department officials on Wednesday lifted seven gates of the project and released 1.94 lakh cusecs of water downstream to the Nagarjuna Sagar Project.

According to officials, at present, the project was receiving a flood flow of 2.54 lakh cusecs.

Officials said the reservoir had a record inflow of 2,54,453 cusecs till evening. They said that power generation will continue in the right and left lines. While the full water level of the reservoir is 885 feet, the current water level is 884.50 feet.

Officials explained that the maximum water storage capacity is 215 TMC and currently there is 212.91 TMC of water in storage.