Sit and relax as you enjoy delicious ice cream at these places in Hyderabad

As we get closer to the peaks of summer in Hyderabad, here are some of the best places where you can sit and relish delicious ice cream in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:28 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As we get closer to the peaks of summer in Hyderabad, city dwellers will gradually start looking for respite in cold drinks and ice creams. While cold drinks will be available in every nook and corner of the city, one might have to put in some effort to find good quality ice cream.

And on top of that, if you are looking for an ambience and a decent seating arrangement to enjoy your frozen dessert, this article will make your life easier. Below, you will find places in Hyderabad where one can relish delicious ice creams.

Moazzam Jahi Market, Nampally

Located on the sidewalk of a busy area in Nampally, this market, built decades ago by Mir Osman Ali Khan, is a hotspot for hand-made ice cream. Serving bowls full of flavourful ice cream that is not just frozen but creamy to the core, this place has four generational parlours.

Adding to that, the seating here will remind you of European countries. At night, as the lights come up and when you hear the clock tower chime – you will know why the experience is worth it.

Milano Ice Cream, Jubilee Hills

This pan-Indian brand that opened in the city last year is a picturesque space where one can find good quality gelato. With spacious outdoor seating among lush green trees, it is the perfect place for a sundowner ice cream party.

Apart from regular ice cream, they also serve booze flavours like Old Monk, Jack Daniels, Wine Chocolate, and others.

Softy Den, Abids

If you are looking to relive your childhood memories of enjoying a softy, this is the place. With multiple flavour choices, they not just serve classic softies but also other regular ice creams.

Although seating is limited, it is a good place to make a quick stop on a sunny day. Pricing here is quite reasonable and pocket-friendly.

Dr. Ice Cream, Jubilee Hills

This ice cream parlour, as its name suggests, has a doctor theme where some toppings are served using syringes. From OG flavours like vanilla and chocolate to the Biryani flavour, this place is known to be experimental.

It has vibrant seating and is good for both family and friends. Although one may feel like some ice cream flavours may not be worth it, it is a good place to start if you want to eat something new.

Famous ice cream outlets in the city like Cream Stone, Naturals, Huber & Holly, Scoops, and such are some other options to have a quick frozen bite in the city.