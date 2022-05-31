Telangana: Private bus turns turtle; 12 injured

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:46 AM, Tue - 31 May 22

Nalgonda: At least 12 passengers were injured when a private bus turned turtle at Vemulapally on Narketpally-Adhanki highway in the district in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, a bus of Kaveri travels, which was bound for Kandukuru in Andhra Pradesh from Patancheru in Hyderabad, lost control due to over speeding and turned turtle after hitting a road divider near NSP canal at Vemulapally. The incident took place at 4 am. There were 31 passengers traveling in the bus at the time of the incident.

Vemulapally police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to area hospital of Miryalaguda by 108 ambulances. Condition of none of the injured was serious.