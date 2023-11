| Several Trains Cancelled Due To Non Interlocking Works

Several trains cancelled due to non interlocking works

Due to Non InterLocking Works at Mathura Station for complete Yard Remodelling over Palwal -Mathura Section in Agra Division of North Central Railway several trains have been cancelled

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Visakhapatnam: Due to Non InterLocking Works at Mathura Station for complete Yard Remodelling over Palwal -Mathura Section in Agra Division of North Central Railway several trains have been cancelled.

Consequently, train No. 12803 Visakhapatnam – Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi Express leaving Visakhapatnam on January 8, 12, 15, 19, 29 and February 2, 2024 will be cancelled.

In the return direction, train No. 12804 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Visakhapatnam Swarna Jayanthi Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on Jan. 10, 14, 17, 21, 31 and Feb. 4 will be cancelled.

Similarly, train No. 12807 Visakhapatnam – Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata Express leaving Visakhapatnam on Jan. 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31, February 1, 3, and 4, 2024 will be cancelled.

In the return direction, train No. 12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Visakhapatnam Samata Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on Jan. 11, 12, 13, 15,16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 will be cancelled.

Also, train No. 20807 Visakhapatnam – Amritsar Hirakud Express leaving Visakhapatnam on Jan. 19, 20, 23, 26, 27, 30, Feb. 2 and 3 will be cancelled.

In the return direction, train No. 20808 Amritsar – Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express leaving Amritsar on Jan. 21, 24, 27, 28, 31, Feb. 3, 4, and 7 will be cancelled.