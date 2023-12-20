Shadhudartshaan wins Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess tournament

11:15 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Shadhudartshaan of Muthuramalingam Government High School, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu won the Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess tournament on Wednesday.

He scored 11.5 points out of 12 rounds to secure top honours ahead of Prawin with 10.5 points and Niranjan J Warrier with 9.5 points in second and third places respectively.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. Shadhurshaan, 2. Prawin, 3. Niranjan J Warrier, 4. Kevin Savio, 5. Indrajit Majumdar, 6. Daniel Ajish, 7. Harivardhan, 8. KVK Karthik, 9. Sevitha Viju, 10. Srkara Darbha.

Best Veteran: PK Sankaran, Best Woman: Lasya Tummapudi, Rishita Haju, Special Prize:KSSRA Praneeth.