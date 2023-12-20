ISL: Hyderabad FC to host Jamshedpur FC in battle of bottom dwellers

The game is a battle between two teams at the bottom end of the table as Hyderabad are winless so far and eager to get a win under their belt against fellow strugglers Jamshedpur

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 08:55 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC will host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League clash at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Thursday.

The game is a battle between two teams at the bottom end of the table as Hyderabad are winless so far and eager to get a win under their belt against fellow strugglers Jamshedpur, who are just a place above the Nizams at eleventh position.

Scott Cooper’s side holds the advantage in the fixture with four wins in comparison to one win of Hyderabad. In their last meeting, Jamshedpur had the upper hand winning it 1-0 in October. However, since then The Red Miners have been on a winless run losing five times and drawing in twice.

“I just want to win the next game, we have got no excuses. Both teams are under pressure to win, thus they both want to take all three points,” said JFC head coach Cooper. Hyderabad FC are back at home after five games on the road. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with 4 points from 10 games and eager for the first win of the season.

Speaking ahead of the game, HFC head coach Thangboi Singto stated, “We are happy to be back at home and expecting a good game. Hopefully, we can win this game to record our first win.”

The struggle of the former champions on and off the pitch is clear, and lack of goals is a bigger concern. They scored mere 5 goals so far. On other hand, Jamshedpur, with 6 points and 6 goals, there isn’t much to separate the two sides.

A win for the Nizams on Thursday against the visitors will be a big boost going into the break and come back stronger for the second leg of the season in January. “We are going for the maximum points. A good result at home will lift the team,” HFC coach said. “We have to win against Jamshedpur,” the 49 year-old concluded.