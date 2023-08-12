Shamshabad police crack mystery of charred remains of woman

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad police on Saturday solved the mystery behind the charred remains of woman found at an isolated place on Friday morning and arrested a woman who had allegedly killed her.

The victim was identified as Vadla Manjula, 48, a housewife who stayed along with her husband Vadla Laxmaiah at Rallaguda in Shamshabad. The arrested person is Shaik Rizwana Begum (29), a resident of Shamshabad and native of Shatapur village in Nizamabad district.

According to K Narayana Reddy, DCP (Shamshabad), Manjula was into money lending business and on a few instances gave loan amounting to Rs. 2 lakh to Rizwana Begum, over a period of two years. Rizwana was paying huge interest on the loan amount to Manjula.

Rizwana was vexed with the high interest rate and also frequent phone calls made by Manjula to pay interest. “On Thursday, Rizwana called Manjula to her house on pretext of paying interest and furnishing a promissory note and bond. When she arrived, the suspect threw chilli powder in Manjula’s eyes and using a saree, strangulated her to death. Later in the night, she took the body and dumped at an isolated place and set it on fire,” said Narayana Reddy. The suspect also took away a gold chain worn by Manjula.

“Rizwana took loans from different persons for her requirements and was unable to clear it with no sources of income. As Manjula was pressurising to clear the loan and pay interest, she decided to kill her,” said the DCP.

The police arrested Rizwana and remanded her.