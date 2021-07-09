Sharmila launches YSR Telangana Party

Before launching the party, YS Sharmila had paid tributes to the former Chief Minister at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Foraying into active politics, former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s daughter YS Sharmila launched YSR Telangana Party here on Thursday – the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister.

“It is a happy occasion to launch the party on YSR’s birth anniversary. I will bring back ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ and fight for welfare and development of Telangana,” said YS Sharmila, who was accompanied by her mother YS Vijayamma and husband Anil Kumar during the launch of the party at a convention centre.

Before launching the party, YS Sharmila had paid tributes to the former Chief Minister at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh. She arrived in Hyderabad in a flight and a rally was taken out to the venue. Unveiling the party’s flag, YS Sharmila said YSR Telangana Party’s key agendas would be – Welfare, self-prosperity and equality. “I will conduct a Padayatra in the State on the 100th day from today,” she announced.

She charged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had failed in fulfilling the promises made to people. “People are still recollecting YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s governance,” said Sharmila.

Regarding the ongoing River Krishna disputes between the two Telugu States, she said both the Chief Ministers should sit together and address the issues even as the Central Government was watching the entire tussle as a mute spectator.“We will not lose a single drop of water belonging to Telangana and at the same time will not draw a drop of water pertaining to other States” said Sharmila adding justice should be rendered to both the States.

Lashing out at Congress party, she charged that leaders here did not have the moral right to claim YSR’s legacy. “We are the true heirs of YSR,” said Sharmila.

BJP behind Sharmila’s party launch: Madhu Yashki

Hyderabad: TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yakshi said he suspected BJP’s role behind former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s daughter YS Sharmila launching a new party in Telangana on Thursday.

“It is all but BJPs drama involving AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and this is being done out of fear that Congress was getting stronger in Telangana” Madhu Yakshi told media persons at Gandhi Bhavan. “Sharmila did not launch the party for people’s cause but to serve BJP’s agenda,” he said.

Sharing the Congress party’s future plans, Madhu Yakshi said a massive programme was planned to highlight unemployment in the State. “A 48-hour hunger strike will be conducted. Date and venue are yet to be finalised” said Madhu Yaskhi.

Meanwhile, AICC Progamme Implementation Committee Chairman A. Maheshwar Reddy said the party will hold cycle rallies across the State on July 12 in protest against the rising fuel prices. The programme would be launched by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy from Nirmal. In Jagitial, MLC Jeevan Reddy demanded Bharat Ratna to be conferred on former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy in recognition of his services to the Telugu people.

