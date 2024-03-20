Sheep Distribution Scam in Telangana: Rs 253 Cr Allegation and ACB Investigation | Telangana News

Four officials have been arrested, and the ACB is seeking custody of two senior officials from the veterinary department. The investigation highlights corruption and the need for transparency in rural livelihood initiatives.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating irregularities in the previous state government’s sheep distribution scheme, involving allegations of Rs 253 crore worth. Four officials have been arrested, and the ACB is seeking custody of two senior officials from the veterinary department. The investigation highlights corruption and the need for transparency in rural livelihood initiatives.