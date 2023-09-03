Sheep theft: Two youngsters tortured in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:46 AM, Sun - 3 September 23

Mancherial: Two youngsters were allegedly tortured by a man, holding them responsible for the theft of his sheep in Mandamarri on Saturday.

Mandamarri Sub-Inspector Chandrakumar said the victims were Nitturi Kiran and Teja, a shepherd, while the accused person was Chakali Ramulu of Abrahamnagar.

Kiran was allegedly hung upside down by Ramulu, alleging that the youngster stole his sheep. When he did not confess, he was reportedly made to face the flames and smoke of a fire lit by Ramulu. Kiran is said to have then admitted the theft.

Ramulu and his family members also tied Teja to a pole at a shed and allegedly tortured him. He brought this issue to the notice of some elders of the community, who resolved that both Kiran and Teja should jointly bear the cost of the sheep, estimated to be Rs 6,000 by Sunday.

However, Kiran’s mother approached the police when he did not return home for two days. She said Kiran was hiding somewhere, unable to bear the humiliation.

A case was booked against Ramulu and others under the SC, ST Atrocities Prevention Act. Investigations were taken up. Bellampalli ACP Sadaiah is monitoring the investigation.